BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There are some big shoes to fill on the CU defense this year. Linebacker Rick Gamboa finished his Buff career with 388 tackles which places him 6th on the all-time tackles list. The next man up, sophomore Jonathan Van Diest, has battled injuries during his career and has only play 23 snaps.

“Rick was a great player, smart guy but If I think about the shoes I have to fill then I won’t be able to focus on myself and things I need to fix,” said Van Diest.

The prep All-American out of Cherry Creek high school had a solid spring leading the Buffs in tackles in their two scrimmages. Now he hopes to build on that this fall. Running with the first team won’t be too unfamiliar because he’s playing next to All-Pac 12 linebacker Nate Landman, his former roommate.

“I definitely think Jon has potential to be one of those great guys,” said Landman. “He’s out here making plays and doing everything right.”

“He helps me and I help him,” added Van Diest. “He definitely has the experience so I’ll definitely listen to him if he has something to say.”

Unless it’s about Jon’s long flowing locks. He’s been growing out his hair for 2 years. So if the two former roommates start next to each other this fall, don’t expect Landman to follow suit.

“He tried in the dorms freshman year and wanted me to grow my hair and be the linebacker duo that did it but I wasn’t having it,” said Landman. “It looks cool out of the back of his helmet and I think that’s what he’s going for.”

“I just like the way it looks out of the back of my helmet honestly,” added Van Diest. “It’s not really a deep answer, I just thinks it looks cool.”

So Van Diest has the mane to be a middle linebacker, now he’s out to prove he has the game.