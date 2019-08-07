(HOODLINE) – Craving ramen? You’re in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The recent addition to Washington Park, called Uncle, is located at 95 S. Pennsylvania St.
Uncle provides a selection of ramen soups and other Asian-inspired dishes, along with an extensive cocktail list. The menu features items such as chilled tofu, grilled quail, celery salad, Tokyo shoyu ramen, cold sesame noodles and jungle curry with heirloom California rice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Irshana R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on July 17, wrote, “Super excited for [Uncle’s] Wash Park location opening after a year and a half of waiting. Let me tell you — it was worth the wait! … And the ramen was, as always, delicious!”
Yelper Emma J. added, “The restaurant was very clean, we got good service and it was also extremely quick between ordering and receiving our dishes.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Uncle is open from 5–10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)
Article provided by Hoodline.
