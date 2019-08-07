  • CBS4On Air

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An armed suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following an eight-hour standoff in Cheyenne Wells. Investigators with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office say the man was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 40 near E. 5th St. S.

(credit: Stan Wells)

Around 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a gunshot through a neighboring home. About two hours later, the sheriff encountered the suspect, who was armed and fired at least one shot.

(credit: Stan Wells)

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist with the standoff. A Code Red alert went out at 8:54 a.m. alerting people who live in the area to stay indoors.

(credit: Stan Wells)

The suspect’s name has not been released. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to be checked out by medical staff. Investigators say he does not appear to have any injuries.

