CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An armed suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following an eight-hour standoff in Cheyenne Wells. Investigators with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office say the man was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 40 near E. 5th St. S.
Around 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a gunshot through a neighboring home. About two hours later, the sheriff encountered the suspect, who was armed and fired at least one shot.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist with the standoff. A Code Red alert went out at 8:54 a.m. alerting people who live in the area to stay indoors.
The suspect’s name has not been released. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to be checked out by medical staff. Investigators say he does not appear to have any injuries.
