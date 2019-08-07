Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Surveillance video shows a Colorado teen who was fatally shot by police last weekend running from two officers before falling and slumping to the ground. The Gazette reported Wednesday that the video also shows a third officer dropping an unknown item at the scene.
Police have said officers were chasing Bailey, a robbery suspect, and shot him after he reached for a gun on Saturday.
The shooting of the black teen by white officers prompted street protests this week.
The video shows officers performing chest compressions on Bailey before a fire crew arrived 7 minutes after the shooting.
El Paso Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. The Gazette reports that video from the officers’ body cameras has not been released.
