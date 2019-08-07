Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis officially declared Aug. 7 Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Day. This is the first time in seven years the famous fruit is getting the honor.

“I Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim August 7th, 2019 as Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Day,” said Polis.

Polis also joined the Rocky Ford Growers Association on Wednesday.

The growers brought a box of cantaloupes and also surprised the governor with a watermelon carved in his likeness.

