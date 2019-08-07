AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A beloved 19-month-old girl from Grand Junction is getting the help she desperately needs. CBS4 introduced you to Maisie in July.
She can’t speak, but can sign a few words. She can’t swallow, but uses a feeding tube to get her nutrition. Maisie suffers from extremely rare genetic disease.
Her family had been trying to raise $2.2 million for a newly-approved medical treatment. Her family’s insurance previously denied to cover that treatment.
Days later after pressure from state leaders, the family’s lawyer and media coverage, the insurance company reversed that decision and will pay for the treatment that could save Maisie’s life.
“It was kind of like a David and Goliath type of story where I was the small person but I needed it to be big to take on this big corporation,” said Maisie’s mother Ciji Green.
🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
Maisie received her infusion today!
“So grateful, so thankful to you all. It was a magical day. Lots of tears of joy and relief! We loved every minute of today. “ – Ciji Green
Our Original Reporting: https://t.co/6BSRLRG6Vc#MiracleForMaisie #maisiesMiracle pic.twitter.com/cdSHHjvbQ1
— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) August 7, 2019
On Wednesday, the family shared the news with CBS4 of Maisie receiving her transfusion at Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Aurora.
Maisie’s family says the money raised so far will continue to be used for treatment.
You must log in to post a comment.