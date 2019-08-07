



– A new development in Loveland boasts space for families and friends to come together downtown. Now, the city hopes a colorful mural will demonstrate that Loveland has a whole lot of heart.

“A lot of people look at this and they’re like what is going on with the blue tape?” said DAAS, an international muralist. “I am laying out my reference points with the blue tape, and then I’ll be able to use these points to understand where the sketch is.”

DAAS says his process may seem unconventional, but when it comes to painting a mural this size, the design is in the details.

The international muralist was commissioned by the City of Loveland to bring downtown’s The Foundry development to life.

“When everyone saw that proposed design and saw so many elements of Loveland, it was a slam dunk, but I think the most beautiful piece of it now is to see it,” said Sean Hawkins with the Loveland Downtown Partnership. “It’s one thing to see the concept, but to see the mural, and to see the color, it’s a beautiful thing.”

DAAS titled the mural, “My Favorite Things.” His art covers two walls on The Foundry’s parking structure and includes iconic Loveland highlights.

“I did a lot of research, as much as I could, online, about Loveland,” DAAS said. “The history, the things it’s famous for, Devil’s Backbone. It’s famous for the heart sculptures all around the city, so I wanted to incorporate things that people would like and find familiar.”

While The Foundry brings housing, entertainment, and outdoor space to a thriving downtown area. DAAS hopes his mural draws people to the “heart” of Loveland.

“I want people to see that Loveland is changing and it’s becoming more modern” said DAAS. I also want people to stop and come back and take a really good look at it, because you can’t really see it when you’re driving down the street, you have to stop and get out of the car and look up and really take it all in.”

The mural is now complete. You can check it out on The Foundry’s parking structure at 2nd and Lincoln in Loveland.