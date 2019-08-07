Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Planning Board unanimously approved the next step for the Loretto Heights area plan on Wednesday. The 72-acre spot in southwest Denver is 130 years old.
The plan is to make the property open to the public with commerce and open space, but to also build housing.
The campus served as a girls boarding school and college. The Sisters of Loretto were at the board hearing.
They say they want to preserve the green space, but are not against development. The building, full of intricate designs, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The area plan approved is a vision document, not a set plan. City council will take up the plan on Aug. 26.
