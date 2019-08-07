COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – A Costilla County Sheriff’s deputy was shot several times while responding to a burglary call early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested the suspected gunman, Jackie Wampler Jr., several hours later.
The Costilla County Sheriff says that law enforcement is searching for Wampler, 55, in connection with the shooting. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, a handlebar mustache, 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds.
Costilla County area. Law enforcement searching for Jackie Wampler Jr. 5'5" 145 lbs. Should be considered armed & dangerous. If seen do not approach & contact law enforcement immediately. pic.twitter.com/Auelc4E5lr
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 7, 2019
Costilla County tweeted a photo of Wampler, stating he is considered armed and dangerous.
The deputy responding to the burglary call was rushed to San Luis Valley Health in stable condition.
