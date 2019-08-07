  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Costilla County news, Costilla County Sheriff's Office

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – A Costilla County Sheriff’s deputy was shot several times while responding to a burglary call early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested the suspected gunman, Jackie Wampler Jr., several hours later.

Jackie Wampler Jr. (credit: Costilla County)

The Costilla County Sheriff says that law enforcement is searching for Wampler, 55, in connection with the shooting. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, a handlebar mustache, 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds.

Costilla County tweeted a photo of Wampler, stating he is considered armed and dangerous.

The deputy responding to the burglary call was rushed to San Luis Valley Health in stable condition.

Ben Warwick

