FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The town council in Frisco might impose a 10-cent disposable bag fee. They will discuss the idea at their next meeting on Aug. 13.

If passed, shoppers will have to pay 10 cents for most paper and plastic bags in stores. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Breckenridge passed a similar ordinance six years ago.

