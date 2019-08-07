



Mod Pizza

– Looking to uncover all that Tallyn’s Reach has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a fast-food chicken joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tallyn’s Reach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is fast food and pizza spot MOD Pizza. Located at 23890 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 10, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp.

The fast-casual MOD Pizza offers specialty pies with the choice of dozens of toppings, including arugula, corn, grilled chicken, bacon and more.

You can create your own 11-inch pizzas with your choice of crust, including a gluten-free option or another made with cauliflower. Opt for barbecue, white sauce or pesto and cheese options like asiago, ricotta, Gorgonzola or a dairy-free alternative.

Marco’s Pizza

Next up is pizza spot Marco’s Pizza, situated at 24300 E. Smoky Hill Road With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for the Pepperoni Magnifico pizza, with classic pepperoni and old world pepperoni, or the Hawaiian Chicken pizza, with ham, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple. The pizzas feature Marco’s signature sauce and three-cheese blend.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, a fast food spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 24400 E. Smoky Hill Road to see for yourself.

Chick-fil-A offers a variety of fast food chicken entrees — on the menu, expect to see chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and chicken wraps. Sweet treats, like the cookies and cream milkshake and the chocolate chunk cookie, are also available.

