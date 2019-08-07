DENVER (CBS4) – Hot afternoons and warm overnights this month have resulted in the average temperature staying far above normal. Denver officially reached 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon and many neighborhoods never got cooler than 70 degrees Wednesday morning.

Looking at each high and low so far this month, the average temperature so far is 77.4 degrees. This is more than 3 degrees above normal which is quite significant from a climate standpoint.

Wednesday will be another hot day for Denver and the Front Range but not as hot was it was on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will reach the lower and middle 90s. The southeastern part of the state could exceed 100 degrees.

There is a also a 30-40% chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday in the metro area. Higher storm chances on Thursday and Friday will also mean somewhat cooler temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the weekend.