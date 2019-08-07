Comments
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) – The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault. Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.
Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.
Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.