Comments
RIFLE, Colo. (AP) – A man who was shot by police during a traffic stop in western Colorado has died. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports 57-year-old Allan George was wanted on a warrant as a sex offender when he was pulled over by Rifle police on Monday night.
RIFLE, Colo. (AP) – A man who was shot by police during a traffic stop in western Colorado has died. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports 57-year-old Allan George was wanted on a warrant as a sex offender when he was pulled over by Rifle police on Monday night.
Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, says the confrontation escalated, George had a gun and shots were fired.
It’s unclear if George fired at the officers, and Stowe did not release any other details about the shooting. No officers were injured.
Court records show that George was wanted in Eagle County on a child pornography charge stemming from an April 10 offense. His arrest warrant was issued Monday.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.