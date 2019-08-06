Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Construction crews are starting to work on new Interstate 70 access ramps in Wheat Ridge. The westbound ramps at 32nd Avenue will be replaced.
It’s one of four projects funded by a half-cent sales tax increase that was approved by voters three years ago.
The project will add two new off and on-ramps along westbound I-70, replacing the off-ramp at 32nd and improving the existing westbound on-ramp.
Both are scheduled to open at the end of the year.
