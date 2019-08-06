Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the name of their newest reticulated giraffe. Everyone, meet Viv.
The calf was born on July 6 to mom, Msitu, and dad, Khalid. Msitu was due approximately June 4.
Our giraffe calf born on July 6 has a name. Welcome to the herd, Viv! pic.twitter.com/OeQ1bfZYlH
— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 6, 2019
This is Msitu’s third calf; Emy, born in 2013, now lives at Peoria Zoo in Peoria, Ill. Rae, born in 2017, remains with the herd in Colorado Springs.
CMZ now has 16 reticulated giraffes in their herd. The public can see them all.
