COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the name of their newest reticulated giraffe. Everyone, meet Viv.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The calf was born on July 6 to mom, Msitu, and dad, Khalid. Msitu was due approximately June 4.

This is Msitu’s third calf; Emy, born in 2013, now lives at Peoria Zoo in Peoria, Ill. Rae, born in 2017, remains with the herd in Colorado Springs.

CMZ now has 16 reticulated giraffes in their herd. The public can see them all.

