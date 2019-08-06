Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Golf enthusiasts, get your swing ready. Thornton will soon open the metro area’s newest TopGolf. The 6,500 sq. ft. building will open on Friday.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Golf enthusiasts, get your swing ready. Thornton will soon open the metro area’s newest TopGolf. The 6,500 sq. ft. building will open on Friday.
Crews are putting the final touches on the multi-level venue.
In January of 2018, officials broke ground in the Larkridge Development near 160th Avenue and Interstate 25. They wanted to originally build at I-25 and 136th Avenue, but neighbors sued to stop development.
Reservations will start being accepted on Aug. 12.
You must log in to post a comment.