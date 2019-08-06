  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Thornton News, Topgolf


THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Golf enthusiasts, get your swing ready. Thornton will soon open the metro area’s newest TopGolf. The 6,500 sq. ft. building will open on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Crews are putting the final touches on the multi-level venue.

In January of 2018, officials broke ground in the Larkridge Development near 160th Avenue and Interstate 25. They wanted to originally build at I-25 and 136th Avenue, but neighbors sued to stop development.

Reservations will start being accepted on Aug. 12.

Comments