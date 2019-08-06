Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting in Poncha Springs in Chaffee County on Monday. One person died.
Officers from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Salida Police Department found Vincent Stephen, 37, suffering from gunshot wounds when they got to the scene. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
One person was taken into custody, and CBI is helping the departments look into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.
You must log in to post a comment.