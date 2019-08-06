Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they say made threats to another person at a Costco. The incident happened Sunday night in Superior near U.S. 36 and McCaslin Boulevard.
Sheriff’s officials say Mark Ponsor, 66, was trying to get gas. They say he pulled out a gun at pointed it to another driver who he believed cut him off in line.
No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.
Ponsor faces a felony menacing charge.
If anyone witnessed the altercation and has not spoken with a deputy please call (303)441-3650.
