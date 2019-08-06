PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker Police arrested a man following a deadly stabbing Sunday night. Kyle Gingles, 23, is charged with second degree murder and first degree assault.
Officers say Gingles stabbed a man during a fight in the 8400 block of S. Rabbitbrush Way. Officers were called to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Kyle Gingles was arrested at his home without incident. A second suspect was arrested and later released after further investigation.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Parker Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Brukbacher at 303.805.6523 or email Sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.
