COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs continue to search for the vandals who spray painted satanic words and pictures on the Living Hope Covenant Church. The graffiti was noticed on Sunday morning.
The church’s pastor says he’s not surprised and isn’t angry.
“There’s no room for hatred in this stuff. We want to be people who love everybody,” said Pastor Greg Ralston.
The pastor said the church will have all the vandalism cleaned up with a power washer sometime this week.
