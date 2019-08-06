Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Horseback riders in Larimer County don’t have to struggle to reach the crosswalk button anymore. The county has installed tall crosswalk buttons for those riding and crossing streets.
When we say multimodal, we're not horsing around! City staff partnered with @LarimerCounty to install a City & County first at the Poudre Trail crossing at Taft Hill: an equestrian button! Horseback riders can now activate the flashing beacons for crossing without dismounting. 🏇🏾 pic.twitter.com/xWQaRk6SGk
— City of Fort Collins (@fortcollinsgov) August 5, 2019
Many people in Larimer County get around on horseback, and hitting the button isn’t easy on horseback. So the county lifted the button. New crosswalks
You must log in to post a comment.