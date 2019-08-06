  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Horseback riders in Larimer County don’t have to struggle to reach the crosswalk button anymore. The county has installed tall crosswalk buttons for those riding and crossing streets.

Many people in Larimer County get around on horseback, and hitting the button isn’t easy on horseback. So the county lifted the button. New crosswalks

Ben Warwick

Comments