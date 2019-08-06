CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Some kindhearted knitters are crafting gifts of compassion for breast cancer survivors. Once a month, the group of steady stitchers, with countless years of experience, meet at Piney Creek Yarn in Centennial.
“We make handmade knitted knockers,” Mary Turek told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.
In 2017, Mary started the Denver area group called Great Knockers Again.
They create prostheses made of yarn for breast cancer survivors.
“Over 4,000 women a year in Colorado alone are diagnosed with breast cancer,” Mary explained.
Pat Winer joined the group a year ago.
“I wish I had known about knitted knockers,” she said.
Pat survived breast cancer, but back then, her choices were reconstruction or silicone breast prostheses.
“They were heavy, they were bulky and I thought hanging that around my neck … I don’t want to do that,” Pat said.
She crochets comfortable knockers, while others knit theirs. Users can customize the size of the soft bra liners by adding or subtracting the stuffing material. The knockers come in a variety of colors, each a work of art.
“These are free to anyone who requests them,” said Mary.
Great Knockers Again is one of more than 450 groups in 50 states and countries making the soft prostheses. These Colorado crafters are proud to show off their knockers, thrilled they will go to someone in need.
On Aug. 17, Great Knockers Again will hold the 2019 Parker-Knit-a-Thon at the Parker Library. All crafters are invited, but you are asked to register on the group’s Facebook or Instagram.
You must log in to post a comment.