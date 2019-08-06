Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The teenager shot and killed in a school shooting in Highlands Ranch was honored on Tuesday, nearly three months after his death. Kendrick Castillo was a senior at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
He died while trying to stop a gunman. On Tuesday, Castillo was named an Honorary Knight of Columbus during the group’s international convention in Minneapolis.
The teen planned to enter the Knights of Columbus. The organization is known for its charity and social welfare work.
Castillo’s parents were there for the ceremony. They will also receive an award.
