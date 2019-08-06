Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed on Interstate 25 south of Denver late Monday night. The man was reportedly walking on the highway.
Colorado State Patrol says a 27-year-old man was hit and killed while walking in the lanes of I-25 near Castle Pines and RidgeGate in Douglas County. He was then hit by two more vehicles and died.
The as-yet unidentified man was struck just after 10 p.m. Monday. The road was closed until about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s not clear why the man was walking on the highway. The investigation is still open, but no one has been cited in the crash.
