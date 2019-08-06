DENVER (CBS4) – It has been a project years in the making, on Tuesday, the Leslie A. Malone Center was unveiled at the Denver Dumb Friends League.

“It’s a brand new facility here with wonderful intake facilities, adoption centers,” said Lanny Martin, who contributed to the new facility. “It enhances every part of the mission animal care, animal adoption.”

The new admission center is named after Martin, just part of a $40 million renovation to the Dumb Friends League. A 25,000 square foot expansion that gives the facility state of the art accommodations and increases capacity for dogs and cats by 40%.

“$40 million is a very big project. It’s a particularly big project here in Denver. The fact that they were able to raise this shows the dedication coloradans have to these needy animals,” said Martin.

A new adoption area will allow for other phases of the complete overhaul to take place over the next year. A new, larger, veterinary hospital will be constructed in the next few months. Martin and many other’s who helped donate to the cause are amazed to see the new facility nearing completion.

“They were showing the drawings it seemed like long way away and to be here today is so gratifying. I actually think all the pets are smiling too,” he said.