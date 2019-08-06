Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With right paws raised, South Metro Fire swore in two new Emergency Responder Service Dogs. Molson and Champ are now official department members.
With the assistance of paramedic handlers, both dogs took the oath of office and earned their badges.
The Emergency Responder Service Dog (ERSD) program is part of the department’s Peer Support Team. The dogs will provide immediate stress reduction for emergency responders. The ESRD and handlers deploy to scenes and visit stations to help responders decompress without having to share uncomfortably.
