  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:emotional support dogs, South Metro Fire Rescue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With right paws raised, South Metro Fire swore in two new Emergency Responder Service Dogs. Molson and Champ are now official department members.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

With the assistance of paramedic handlers, both dogs took the oath of office and earned their badges.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The Emergency Responder Service Dog (ERSD) program is part of the department’s Peer Support Team. The dogs will provide immediate stress reduction for emergency responders. The ESRD and handlers deploy to scenes and visit stations to help responders decompress without having to share uncomfortably.

Ben Warwick

Comments