DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s along the Front Range on Tuesday which is above normal for early August. High temperatures typically stay in the upper 80s this time of year.
Tuesday will be our 28th day with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees this year. Last year we had experienced 41 such days through this point in the season.
Drier air across the state will allow for plenty of summer sunshine which will be largely responsible for toasty temperatures on Tuesday. The chance for thunderstorms is less than 20%.
The drier air will start to be replace with monsoon moisture on Wednesday which will lead to higher storm chances and near normal temperatures. In fact, it appears the Denver metro could stay in the 80s from Wednesday through at least early next week.
