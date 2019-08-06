DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council cut ties with two for-profit companies which operate halfway houses in the city. The contracts paid CoreCivic and Geo Group more than $10 million.
The companies run six community facilities that some say can’t easily be replaced and could put 500 convicts back behind bars.
“The community correction programs partners own the facilities in which these individuals are placed. Due to the zoning, and the restrictive zoning, there are no other viable alternatives,” Greg Mauro, Director of the Division of Community Corrections.
Some of those individuals get mental and substance treatment.
After an hour of public testimony and a couple of hours of council member questions and comments, these two contracts were defeated 4-8.
— Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) August 6, 2019
“In a city and county as diverse as Denver, it is shocking to think we would even negotiate or entertain a contract with a corporation that substantially profits off of detaining immigrants in inhumane manners. Thus, we have the right to be concerned and skeptical,” said David Morales, a concerned constituent.
The city council voted 4-8 in favor of cutting the contracts.
Geo Group runs the ICE detention facility in Aurora. Denver’s mayor could renegotiate the contracts.
You must log in to post a comment.