COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Good news! Deeno the dinosaur is back home after someone stole the statue from the Market at Spring Creek last month.
A $500 reward was paid to the person who came forward with Deeno’s location. The sculpture is one of five at the market. They include a blue T. rex, a rooster, a flamingo and a multi-colored giraffe.
The new owners are looking to showcase more public art.
The market plans to make sure Deeno is reinstalled in a concrete base so it won’t be easy to take him again.
