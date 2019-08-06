



– Crews are making progress on the U.S. 36 rebuild project near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say about 75% of the retaining wall has been removed on the eastbound lanes.

The road collapsed in July near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster.

Kraemer North America was chosen to rebuild the damaged portion of the highway.

CDOT Communications Director Matt Inzeo says the section of road that collapsed was sitting 45 feet above the natural ground level.

“Design is not yet complete, and so project costs are not completely dialed in yet,” Inzeo told CBS4 News. “As for responsibility for payment, we expect responsible parties will ultimately speak to that, and our ongoing investigation and possible follow-on actions will shed more light.”

Overnight lane closures will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday as crews install a glare screen on the concrete barrier used to shift traffic on U.S. 36. CDOT officials say the screen will help reduce headlight glare and increase nighttime visibility for drivers. Drivers will still have one lane for travel but officials say to expect minor delays.

The next steps of the project include removing four feet of dirt below the retaining wall and replacing it with a synthetic material. CDOT officials say the wall will then be rebuilt, followed by the highway.

KEY FACTS

The roadway started to crack mid-July and the cracks got significantly worse as the roadway shifted, causing the part of the road to cave in and the retaining wall to fall apart.

The westbound side and adjacent bridge in the area are safe and in good condition. The bridge has its own support system entirely, with a steel concrete foundation that goes deep into the bedrock. The bridge has been separated from the damaged section of the roadway by CDOT’s bridge crew.

The damage is isolated to a specific area of eastbound US 36

In an abundance of caution, CDOT crews have been on scene at all times inspecting and monitoring the damaged area.

The bike path over the railroad bridge is also closed for safety reasons. A detour is in place.

The new traffic shift is in place on the westbound side. The Express Lane and shoulder in this area are operating as general purpose lanes for eastbound traffic (No tolls are applied to this section, but Express Lanes are operating as normal outside of the traffic configuration)

Travel in this area will be slower than usual, so motorists are advised to expect some delays and give themselves extra time when traveling the corridor during peak periods.

Stay in Touch with the U.S. 36 Rebuild Project:

Hotline: 303-327-4028

Email: US36Rebuild@gmail.com

Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/eb-us-36-emergency-repairs