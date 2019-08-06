  • CBS4On Air

TELLER COUNTY, Colo.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are working to save fish from Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak. Over the last several days, crews have been using a net to wrangle up fish.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife SE Region)

The 86-year-old Crystal Creek Reservoir is being drained to repair a 70-foot-tall dam. On Monday, CPW officials scooped up trout in a bucket and released them in a larger pool nearby.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife SE Region)

The large-scale fish salvage is expected to continue next week before the reservoir goes dry.

 

