ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Aspen police arrested a mother Friday afternoon after her 1-year-old child was found left inside a hot car. The Aspen Times reports the temperature inside the car was 116 degrees and the baby was found unresponsive.
Investigators say a woman noticed the child alone in the car and grabbed her. Paramedics treated the baby, who was reportedly soaked with sweat, for 30 minutes.
An hour later, police found the baby’s mother in a store downtown. Charlesie Edwards, 27, was drunk and possibly had taken drugs, police say. She also was making suicidal comments.
Edwards was arrested, and the baby is being cared for by a guardian. The newspaper reports Edwards also has an 11-year-old and 6-year-old.
