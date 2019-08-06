  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News, Education


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Aurora Public Schools were back in the classroom Tuesday. Copter 4 flew over Aurora Quest K-8 as students gathered outside for the first day of class.

Students gather outside Aurora Quest K-8 (credit: CBS)

All 1st – 12th graders in the district met their teachers Tuesday morning. The first day of school for kindergarten and preschool is Monday, August 12.

(credit: CBS)

For the 2019-20 school year, Aurora Public Schools is welcoming nearly 500 new staff members. Thanks to bond-funded construction, schools across the district recently received new learning spaces, updated classroom technology and enhanced safety and security.

(credit: CBS)

To check in or register a student at Aurora Public Schools, click here.

