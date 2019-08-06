AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Lodge 49 Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Mike Coffman for the next mayor of Aurora. The group cites Coffman’s dedication to law enforcement and promoting public safety.
“Mike Coffman is uniquely qualified and committed to taking Aurora’s public safety to the next level,” Aurora Lodge 49 Fraternal Order of Police President Marc Sears said. “Mike’s story is one of defending our country and making a difference for Aurora. As Mayor, Mike is committed to always make sure that law enforcement has the resources we need to protect our neighborhoods, protect our schools, and to bring down Aurora’s crime rate.”
Coffman owned a small business in Aurora for 17 years before representing the city in the state House of Representatives, the state Senate, the state Treasurer, the Secretary of State, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Coffman is also a combat veteran who served in the Army and the Marines.
“I’m honored to receive the endorsement from Aurora’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and I will always back Aurora’s police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” Coffman said in a press release.
