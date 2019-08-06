Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Schools in Jefferson County begin the fall semester next Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Action Center was open to help every student get the supplies they need before they head back to class.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Schools in Jefferson County begin the fall semester next Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Action Center was open to help every student get the supplies they need before they head back to class.
JeffCo Schools Superintendent Jason Glass stopped by the Action Center on Tuesday.
“It’s really heartening to see the community come together for the kids and see them go through here asking the kids, ‘What do you need?’ Here, we’ll add this to your backpack’ and make sure every kid walks out here with exactly what they need,” said Glass.
“This is one of the greatest programs ever. Jefferson County’s Action Center has been super good, super supportive to people in need. I just really appreciate them being here for my children,” said Loretta Ornelas.
The Action Center has already served more than 1,000 children in the district.
LINK: The Action Center
You must log in to post a comment.