DENVER (CBS4)– Vitalant Colorado is helping with blood donations in the wake of the mass shootings over the weekend. So far, the company has sent at least 367 units of blood to El Paso, TX.
Vitalant remains on standby if additional support is needed.
Anyone who would like to donate blood is asked to make an appointment. There are eight donation centers in Colorado.
LINK: Vitalant
