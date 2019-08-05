DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of concerned Coloradans gathered at the state capitol on Sunday night hoping for change after three mass shootings in a week. The group hoped for a call to action to stop the cycle of mourning and moving on.
At least 32 people are dead after shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio since last Sunday. Two of the shootings happened less than 13 hours apart.
On the steps of the state capitol, frustration reached a boiling point. A crowd of Coloradans fed up with the sickening trend of mass shootings gathered to say “enough is enough.”
“Making sure their death is not in vain,” said Tay Anderson, an organizer of the event. “Making sure we are demanding action from our elected officials to make sure we are standing in solidarity with them.”
At Sunday night’s rally, attendees made the message clear – no more shifting the conversation. No more ignored solutions.
It’s a sentiment shared by presidential hopeful and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“How can we be standing by and not asking Congress to limit magazine capacity?” Hickenlooper asked on the capitol steps earlier Sunday afternoon. “We’re not taking any guns away from anybody. That comes under red flag laws, which is the next thing they should ask.”
From the campaign trail to the state capitol, that frustration was clear. Rally attendees told CBS4 they won’t stop advocating for change.
“It says that people are still paying attention,” said Anderson. “That they’re not tired and that we’re not giving up. We’re going to continue this fight forward.”
