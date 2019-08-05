  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge says a man who acknowledged killing three people at a southern Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The ruling came Monday during a routine review of Robert Dear’s mental health. He was first found legally incompetent in May 2016.

Robert Lewis Dear in court (credit: CBS)

Dear is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the 2015 shooting in Colorado Springs. He’s being held at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.

(credit: CBS)

Dear did not attend the hearing because he continues to receive treatment. His mental health status is reviewed every 90 days.

