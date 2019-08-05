Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge says a man who acknowledged killing three people at a southern Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent to stand trial.
The ruling came Monday during a routine review of Robert Dear’s mental health. He was first found legally incompetent in May 2016.
Dear is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the 2015 shooting in Colorado Springs. He’s being held at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.
Dear did not attend the hearing because he continues to receive treatment. His mental health status is reviewed every 90 days.
