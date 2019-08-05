  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement


AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Activists protested at an immigration detention center in suburban Denver on Monday night. A group of people replaced the American flag outside the privately-run GEO Group center with a Mexican flag last month.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers asked on Facebook that participants bring signs and noisemakers and reminded them to conduct themselves in a “peaceful manner.”

(credit: CBS)

A July 12 protest against the Trump administration’s immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the center, which contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police say hundreds of them crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto the center’s property, and some pulled down the American flag and two others.

(credit: CBS)

A 37-year-old Lakewood woman was cited with a single municipal code violation of criminal tampering.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments