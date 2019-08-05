Comments
AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Activists protested at an immigration detention center in suburban Denver on Monday night. A group of people replaced the American flag outside the privately-run GEO Group center with a Mexican flag last month.
Organizers asked on Facebook that participants bring signs and noisemakers and reminded them to conduct themselves in a “peaceful manner.”
A July 12 protest against the Trump administration’s immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the center, which contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police say hundreds of them crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto the center’s property, and some pulled down the American flag and two others.
A 37-year-old Lakewood woman was cited with a single municipal code violation of criminal tampering.
