BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The town of Basalt is experiencing some flooding after heavy rain. The storm triggered the water to rise in the Lake Christine fire burn scar area.
Pitkin County deputies closed roads due to standing water. There were also warnings for some homeowners to seek higher ground over the weekend.
About 50 first responders were called to help monitor the situation and help some residents.
The damage was less severe than first feared and there were no reports of injuries.
The Lake Christine Fire started July 3, 2018. Three homes were destroyed, hundreds of people were forced to evacuate for weeks, but no one was hurt.
The two people convicted of started it were sentenced in July 1 of this year.
