WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays on U.S. 36 between Westminster and Boulder. Crews are installing a green slats to serve as a glare screen.
The work will last Monday night through Wednesday.
The screen will be placed on the temporary concrete barrier separating traffic in the eastbound lanes. The barrier is being used during the emergency roadwork on U.S. 36.
The screen will help reduce headlight glare and increase nighttime visibility.
Left lanes of both east and westbound lanes will close 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.
