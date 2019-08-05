Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Someone riding an e-scooter suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on West 32nd Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Clay Street.
The damaged scooter was still lying in the grass near the street.
Police say the scooter rider was on West 32nd, traveling east into the westbound lanes. That’s when the rider was struck.
Police are trying to figure out why the person decided to drive into oncoming traffic.
It is unclear whether the person was wearing a helmet.
