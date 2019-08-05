DENVER (CBS4) – As we start the first full week in August, our normal high temperatures are gradually decreasing from their peek in late July. Early August is usually the time of year when weak cold fronts start passing the state allowing for at least modest relief from the intense summer heat.
A summer cold front will indeed come close to Colorado on Monday but will never make it across the entire state. Therefore temperatures will likely remain above normal again. The normal high in Denver on August 5 is 89 degrees and highs should reach at least 90. Similar temperatures are expected elsewhere along the Front Range.
The overall weather pattern won’t change much this week. Monsoon moisture will continue streaming into the state causing at least a small chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms everyday. The chance on Monday and Tuesday is limited to just 20-30%. Chances will get somewhat better later in the week.
In terms of temperatures, highs should stay within 5 degrees of normal each day through next weekend.
