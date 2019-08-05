DENVER (CBS4) – Two of the victims in El Paso, Texas have ties to Colorado. Juan and Nicolasa Velazquez have a stepson and granddaughter who live in Denver.
EL PASO, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Volunteers pray over white handmade crosses memorializing the victims of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead on August 5, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The crosses were made by retired carpenter Greg Zanis, who has made thousands of crosses for victims of mass shootings and disasters. A 21-year-old white male shooting suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Both Juan and Nicolasa were shot in the parking lot outside of the the Walmart. Nicolasa survived.
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Relatives flew from Denver to be with their family. Juan, 77, was from Zacatecas, Mexico.
