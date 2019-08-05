  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:I-76, Kersey news

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died in a crash on I-76 near Kersey Monday morning. The crash involved three vehicles.

Two of three vehicles involved in a deadly crash on I-76 near Kersey Monday morning (credit: CBS)

A semi-truck, a black pick-up truck, and a passenger sedan were involved. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One person, a passenger in the black Honda sedan, was killed on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-76 were closed. There’s no timetable for reopening as the investigation continues.

