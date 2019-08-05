Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died in a crash on I-76 near Kersey Monday morning. The crash involved three vehicles.
A semi-truck, a black pick-up truck, and a passenger sedan were involved. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One person, a passenger in the black Honda sedan, was killed on the scene.
I-76 EB: Full closure at Exit 34 – Kersey Road. EB lanes closed due to crash. Detour in place. https://t.co/7pahMDnizX
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 5, 2019
The eastbound lanes of I-76 were closed. There’s no timetable for reopening as the investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.