DENVER (CBS4)– Protesters gathered outside Sen. Cory Gardner’s office on Monday to call attention to gun violence. They targeted the Republican with signs that read, “Children Are Dying” and “Gardner Cashes NRA Checks Does Nothing To Fight Gun Violence.”
Democratic challenger Mike Johnston called for the protest, telling those demonstrators that the senator needs to be held accountable.
Some protesters say the mass shootings over the weekend are the tipping point.
“The message is that once we got past Columbine there shouldn’t have been any of these other mass shootings. We should have taken on… there should have been some legislation,” said protester Maryann Blumenthal.
Based on information from law enforcement, the shooter in El Paso was motivated by xenophobia and this is a case of domestic terrorism. There’s no place for bigoted white supremacy in our nation.
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 4, 2019
On Sunday, Gardner tweeted, “Heartbreaking to see more senseless violence within 24 hours.”
Garnder’s office has not released a response to the protest outside his office.
