CANTON, Ohio (CBS4)– Champ Bailey was enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He joins Broncos greats like John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Floyd Little and Gary Zimmerman but he has a special connection to fellow enshrinee Pat Bowlen.

“It’s surreal because I think my Hall of Fame career really started with the Bowlens. To have Pat go in with me is unbelievable,” Champ Bailey said.

When Champ Bailey was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2004, he’d already done his research on Pat Bowlen. So much so, that he felt like he already knew the Broncos owner before even arriving in the Mile High City.

“The best thing for my career happened in 2004. I was traded to the Denver Broncos. Once I began to learn about Mr. Bowlen and the Broncos, I was sold,” Bailey said in his Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement speech.

When Champ arrived in Denver, he wanted to make sure Bowlen knew one big thing about the player he was paying big bucks for.

“Once I did meet Mr. B, I told him, ‘You won’t be disappointed.’ I think Shanahan knew that, but I wanted Pat to know that,” Bailey said.

Pick after pick, tackle after tackle, Champ kept his word. He was all in, 100% of the time. He was willing to do anything and everything, because he refused to disappoint.

“What I do relish is accountability. So, if my job is to go out there, cover the receiver, and tackle whoever has the ball, I have to do it. I can’t go back to the film room, put the tape on and not be tackling. I would not do that to myself or my teammates,” Bailey said.

Bailey was relentless throughout his 15-year NFL career, and this year he was rewarded with the ultimate prize — football immortality.

“It was always a dream to be in the Hall of Fame. But I never took my eyes off the process. I made sure I stayed in tune with what the work was and what it was going to take,” Bailey said.

Champ’s enshrinement weekend was – almost perfect. At every event during Enshrinement Weekend, you could catch Bailey peering deep into the sky, looking for the one thing he was sorely missing

“I’ve been doing that all week. It’s hard man. I wish Pat was here,” Bailey said. “Simply put, Mr. B. was a great man and a great leader. He will be missed. But he will forever be my teammate.”