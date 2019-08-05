(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best meat shops near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for meat.
Sam’s Meat Market
Topping the list is Sam’s Meat Market. Located at 2300 S. Chambers Road, Suite D, in Kingsborough, it is the highest-rated meat shop in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.
Mondo Market at Stanley Marketplace
Next up is north Aurora’s Mondo Market at Stanley Marketplace, situated at 2501 Dallas St. With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the meat and cheese shop has proven to be a local favorite.
Europa Grocery
Europa Grocery, located at 13728 E. Quincy Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and meat shop four stars out of 24 reviews.
Carniceria Latina
Carniceria Latina, a meat shop and Mexican spot in Horseshoe Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2272 S. Chambers Road to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
