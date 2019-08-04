ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing local Marine. Trey Cantrell, 21, was reported missing by his mother on Thursday.
Cantrell, who was on leave, was supposed to take a rideshare on July 29 to Denver International Airport to fly back to California. He never arrived for his flight or to his destination.
He also left behind the paperwork and items he needed to return to base.
Cantrell was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 160 lbs., with no hair and brown eyes.
A woman who is apparently Trey’s mother says he also has a scar on his bottom lip.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (303) 288-1535.
